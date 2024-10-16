Threats to airlines: Union civil aviation minister says law enforcement agencies pursuing cases

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the recent mischievous acts of issuing threats to Indian flights and said he is monitoring the situation regularly while law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively.

The minister srongly condemned the threats to Indian carriers and added that the Mumbai Police apprehended a minor who had issued hoax bomb threats regarding three flights. He said those found responsible for such disruptions would be identified and prosecuted while asserting that the safety and security of passengers is the utmost priority.

The Union minister assured all the stakeholders, including passengers and industry partners, that every possible effort is being made to safeguard the operations, and the government is committed to enhancing security measures and maintaining seamless coordination with global security agencies

Kinjarapu further said that he had chaired a high-level committee on October 14 comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The minister warned against any attempts to compromise with the safety, security, and operational integrity of the country’s aviation sector.