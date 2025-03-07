India plays down Trump’s tariff threat

New Delhi on Friday sought to play down US President Donald Trump’s recent statement targeting India and other nations on import duties and announcing reciprocal tariffs from April 2.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and the US had agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month to negotiate a mutually beneficial multi-sector trade deal.

He said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was recently in Washington and held talks with his US counterpart Howard Lutnick to strike an early bilateral trade deal. The Indian minister discussed trade, tariffs and other issues.

”The two governments are engaged in talks to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement on two-way trade,” the spokesperson added.