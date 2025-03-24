DGCA instructs airlines to inform passengers about rights via SMS, WhatsApp

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all airlines to actively inform passengers about their rights and passenger-centric regulations.

Airlines must share the online link to the passenger charter, available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, via SMS or WhatsApp when a ticket is booked. This information should be prominently displayed on airline tickets and websites to ensure passengers are aware of their rights, the DGCA said.

DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai stressed that with a significant rise in air travel, and many passengers being first-time flyers, the need to inform travelers about their entitlements in cases of service deficiencies, delays (caused by factors within the airline’s control), cancellations, denied boarding and baggage issues.

The directive in this regard was issued by the DGCA on March 7, requiring airlines to implement it by March 27, 2025.

SpiceJet has already made the necessary updates, while other airlines are in the process of modifying their systems to enhance communication regarding passenger rights, including flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding, and baggage issues.

IndiGo has reportedly informed the DGCA that it will implement this directive by Tuesday while several other airlines have confirmed that they will comply with the guidelines as soon as possible.

Airlines are currently updating their systems to ensure proper communication regarding passenger rights, flight delays and grievance redressal mechanisms, officials added.

IndiGo, for instance, has reportedly informed the regulator that passengers booking tickets can click on the ‘Click Here’ link under the right-hand panel labeled ‘Notes’ to access the passenger charter page, where DGCA’s PDF file is available.

The DGCA and Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, are at odds over a directive requiring carriers to provide detailed airfare data from the past two years.

The Directorate has requested comprehensive passenger fare information, including booking dates and base fares, to examine pricing trends following public concerns over high airfares during peak travel periods.