Thousands throng Leh as Dalai Lama begins 3-day teachings

Thousands of monks and other people converged in Leh on Friday to listen to the teachings by the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama began three days sermons at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh. The ground was jampacked early in the morning as people converged from across Ladakh and other places.

Traffic restrictions around the teaching ground were ordered by the Ladakh administration.

Dalai Lama’s Twitter handle carried a picture of the gathering and said: “A view of the crowd of over 45,000 attending the first day of HHDL’s teachings at the Shewatsel Teaching ground in the Himalayan region of Leh, Ladakh, India on July 21, 2023.”

The 14th @DalaiLama begins three days sermon at Jivetsal teaching ground.

The Dalai Lama, who arrived at Leh earlier this month, will give 3 days of teachings on the mornings of July 21, 22 and 23 at Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar at the request of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.

Today his teaching was on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Boddhisattva (laklen sodunma). On July 22 morning he will confer the Avalokiteshvara Initiation (chenresig wang). Finally, on July 23 a long life prayer to the Dalai Lama will be offered by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association.