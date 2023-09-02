Coming out against the contradictions in the National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan on Saturday said the Congress and the CPI-M, which are partners in the front, are at loggerheads in Kerala for Puthuppally Assembly seat.

Speaking to media persons here, Muralidhran said that the CPI-M and the Congress who are fighting each other in Puthuppally bypoll, have participated at the dinner in Mumbai. They should say to the public, whether they are seriously in alliance or it is just a drama, he said

He said while leaders are shaking hands in conclaves, cadres are left in the streets to fight each other.

Advertisement

Muralidharan said that the monthly pay-off scandal involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter is not a mere allegation. These are the findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB). The Opposition in Kerala is not raising this issue, as they are working in cooperation with the ruling front. He clarified that the Central agencies will intervene at the appropriate time in the case.