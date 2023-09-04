Those talking about eradication of Sanatana Dharma do not want peace in society: Pejawar Mutt seer

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Swami on Monday slammed the statement of Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

“I am shocked to know about the call given by a minister for eradication of Sanatana Dharma. Being a responsible minister in the Tamil Nadu government, his call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma has shocked me,” the seer stated.

The word “Sanatana” means one which is eternal. Everyone strives and puts in hard work for their happiness. That happiness should not cause suffering to others. Religion is a way to ensure happiness of all people in society, the seer explained.

Advertisement

“We might get joy out of our hard work. This should not cause inconvenience for even neighbours. Our efforts should be put in such a manner that they should bring joy to neighbours as well. This is the essence of Sanatana Dharma. What should we call for the persons who oppose Sanatana Dharma? Those who are talking about eradication of Sanatana Dharma do not want peace in the society. We condemn this statement and the mindset strongly,” Pejawar Mutt seer maintained.