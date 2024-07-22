DMK minister says Ram Rajya is Dravidian model of governance

DMK veteran and Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday claimed ‘Ram Rajya’ is the Dravidian model of governance and Lord Ram is the epitome of such a model of statecraft.

“Like Lord Ram, Chief Minister M K Stalin is running the government by ensuring social justice for all and upholding equality and brotherhood,” he said, addressing the conclusion of the 10-day 49th annual celebration of ‘Kamban Kazhagam’ at Pudukottai on Sunday.

The ruling DMK appears to be not shy of appropriating Ram to counter the propaganda of the saffron brigade that the Dravidian major is anti-Hindu. “A common thread runs between the principles enunciated in Kambaramayana and the Dravidian model of governance. That there should not be any discrimination or inequality in society was the purpose of the Rama Kavya of Kambar,” the minister said addressing the event.

“From a societal perspective, it will become clear that Kambar’s Rama espouses social justice, equality, and brotherhood without discrimination. Our leader Stalin too is walking the same path. Kambar’s vision and that of the Dravidian model is the same and this should not be misunderstood… Rama Kavyam teaches good morals to be followed. Whether Ramayana happened or not, what is important is to imbibe the good teachings.

“We are not concerned about which community Rama belonged to, but his concern for common good. In this Ram was a pioneer ahead of Periyar EV Ramaswamy, the iconoclast social reformer, Anna, founder of DMK and late Chief Minister, Kalaignar, late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, and MK Stalin,” Regupathy explained adding, “Ram was the only hero of the past whose ideals were similar to the Dravidian movement.”

During its initial years, the DMK had carried out a campaign against the Ramayan, dubbing it as a work of northern Aryan hegemony over the southern Dravidians.

DMK founder Anna had authored a book “Kamba Rasam,” a selection of sensual portions from Kambar’s kaavya. But, when the party took the plunge into electoral politics, Anna gave up atheism and coined the slogan “God is one, so is society”, borrowing the verse of Saivite philosopher-saint Thirumoolar. No wonder, the DMK dethroned the Congress in 1968 and since then, no national party is able to break the stranglehold of Dravidian parties.