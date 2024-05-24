Those promoting religion-based quota should be exposed: UP CM takes dig at Mamata

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the decision of the Calcutta High Court regarding OBC-Muslim reservation, and emphasized that the Constitution never allows reservation on the basis of religion.

Speaking to media at his official residence, Yogi commented, “The TMC government of West Bengal, driven by political appeasement, introduced this reservation in 2010 by forcibly including 118 Muslim castes into the OBC category. This approach of prioritizing political interests over national welfare by the I.N.D.I alliance must be denounced and exposed.”

He criticized the Mamata government of West Bengal for forcefully encroaching upon the rights of OBCs. “The Honorable High Court’s reversal of the TMC government’s unconstitutional action is a significant rebuke. Such unconstitutional acts cannot be tolerated. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar reiterated this point numerous times in the Constituent Assembly.”

He explained that in India, reservation provisions were established for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and after the Mandal Commission, the reservation was instituted for OBCs, taking into account their social and economic backwardness.

“The Constitution of India never allows reservation on the basis of religion. Baba Saheb had repeatedly warned the country that the country was divided on the basis of religion and we should not create any such situation which would push the country towards partition,” he said.

Describing the decision of the Calcutta High Court as an ‘example,’ the Chief Minister emphasized that even in Karnataka, the Congress government has made similar encroachments on the rights of OBCs by providing reservations to Muslims. Similar actions have been taken in Andhra Pradesh as well. It is crucial to strongly oppose all such measures. Any unconstitutional act that threatens to divide India and weaken its foundation should not be accepted at all.