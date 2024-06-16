Rahul Gandhi says EVMs are a ‘black box’ that nobody is allowed to scrutinise as Elon Musk raises hacking concerns

SP demands future elections through ballot papers
With Tesla Chief Elon Musk raising doubts over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav joined the chorus against the electronic voting.
On Saturday, the Tesla chief had called for elimination of EVMs, saying they are prone to hacking by humans and Artificial Intelligence.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 16, 2024 4:19 pm
Advertisement
With Tesla Chief Elon Musk raising doubts over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav joined the chorus against the electronic voting.
Amid raging debate over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after Tesla chief Elon Musk called for their elimination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called the voting machines a "black box" that can't be scrutinised.
After Musk called for elimination of EVMs, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar had called his statement "sweeping generalization" and claimed that Indian EVMs can't be hacked.
Advertisement