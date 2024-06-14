Facial biometrics and CCTV coverage of exams, AKTU goes hi-tech

In a significant stride toward enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s educational landscape, the Yogi Adityanath Government intensified efforts to modernise the state’s educational infrastructure with advanced technology.

As part of this initiative, a major technological upgradation has been initiated at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), where attendance of students will be taken live through their facial biometrics.

Additionally, plans are afoot to implement live CCTV coverage of semester examinations to ensure transparency.

This initiative, with detailed planning, has been carried out by the AKTU. Its execution is entrusted to Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO), officials here on Friday said.

Companies already impanelled with UPDESCO will be given an opportunity to become service and software development providers.

These providers will be tasked with installing CCTV systems, setting up a CCTV monitoring command center, and compiling biometrics of students and staff to create a master database. They must complete these tasks and make the database accessible through software within 60 days of work allotment.

The ongoing technological advancements at the AKTU reflect these priorities. By compiling biometric data of students and staff into a centralised database accessible via software, the university aims to monitor attendance rigorously.

This database will also include essential details like Aadhar card numbers, facial, iris, and hand impressions, enabling immediate identification of individuals in emergencies.

The university’s master database will prove crucial in many ways. Besides, the university classes will also be monitored LIVE through CCTV.

A special CCTV command center will also be established to complete this process. The system under construction will be updated according to the university’s needs, and the university staff will also be made proficient in its operation, monitoring, and supervision.