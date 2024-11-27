Those dividing youth power on caste, creed and religion basis, are dividing India’s energy: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon the youth to adopt a positive attitude towards reforms and said that the youth should not deprive themselves of new knowledge.

Addressing the youth at the 136th convocation of Allahabad University here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said ”every new knowledge is a science in itself. Whenever you distance yourself from it, you will create a barrier for yourself”.

He said that many people are not able to accept new things and new reforms. “Whenever something new comes, people come out with flags to protest against it. Gone are the times when slogans were raised that my demands should be fulfilled, no matter what the compulsion. The country and society can never be uplifted through this. Remember, each and every moment of ours should be dedicated to the nation’s religion,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that those who were trying to divide student power and youth power on the basis of caste, creed and religion are committing the sin of dividing the youth power India. Such people should never be allowed to move forward.

Attacking the opposition parties, the CM said the original copy of the then Constitution did not contain the words secular and socialist anywhere. ”These two words were added when Parliament was dissolved in the country and the powers of the judiciary were blunted. The democracy of this country was attacked and the people who had worked to strangle the Constitution. “They are saying that the Constitution is in danger, democracy is in danger. The question arises that when will this society evaluate those people who are a threat to democracy itself. Those who not only tried to tamper with the Constitution as per their wish, but also tried to completely paralyse democracy,” he said. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, CM Adityanath said, ”Our young generation has to decide who should be their ideal. People who were sycophant to families in the name of socialism can never become role models. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had said that a true socialist is one who can work away from property and progeny? ” Is this the socialist movement, where has the ideal of Jaiprakash gone, where has the idealism of Acharya Narendra Dev gone, where has the idealism of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia gone?” he questioned. The CM said that Allahabad University will again have to provide leadership to an excellent team of youth in every walk of life. He said that the Prime Minister has also mentioned that good and educated youth should come forward in politics. ”Universities should also decide whether we can form a Youth Parliament department in universities instead of a student union. This Youth Parliament in which it should be decided in every class that no student should come to contest elections in the first year itself, but first representatives should be elected in every class and then it should be decided among the representatives who will contest elections in the second or third year. . Those people who can give direction to the society in different areas of life should move forward. ” The Chief Minister said ”we cannot deprive ourselves of the tradition of new knowledge. The speed of time is very strange. If one is unable to move forward with it, time will bring misfortune to him. We do not have to become victims of misery. We have to be filled with new knowledge”.

In his address, CM Adityanath said that Allahabad University is known for its reputation and has prepared energetic youth in every area of the society.

“But there is a speed of time and if we keep pace with that speed then the society, country and the world follow us and if we lag behind, then we are forced to be laggards. Somewhere, Allahabad University may also have become a victim of this conflict. But even amidst all these adverse circumstances and storms, the university has successfully faced the challenges and has shown yearning to regain that reputation. I can say with confidence that Allahabad University will regain its ancient glory, there is no doubt about it,” he claimed.

The CM said that ”we have a very broad definition of religion. If you look at the roots of the Constitution of India, it says that the flow of duty, morality and moral values on which the life of the individual and society depends, is religion. Our philosophy says that religion is not that which we follow today, religion is that which paves the way for our ascent i.e. cultural progress and also paves the way for liberation after life,” he added.

On the occasion, he awarded degrees to the students here. The CM also conferred the honorary degree of D.Litt on behalf of the university to the eminent poet Dr Kumar Vishwas.