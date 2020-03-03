Putting an end to speculations Prime Minister Narendra Modi today clarified on his earlier tweet where he said he is considering “giving up” his social media accounts on Sunday. He once again tweeted and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

“This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” PM Modi tweeted.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020



His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.

PM Modi on Monday left people wondering with his cryptic tweet, where he said he is considering “giving up” his social media accounts on Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Congress party took no time in taking a dig at PM Modi on this announcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replying on his tweet said, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

Meanwhile, hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Babul Supriyo offered the former Congress chief advice on “international roaming packs” when “tweeting from his holidays abroad”.

This was in reference to Gandhi’s foreign trips, which have come under frequent attacks from the BJP.

PM Modi is hugely active on social media. He is one of the most widely followed politicians in the world with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube channel, and his Instagram page has 35.2 million followers. Last September, Modi was the third most followed world leader on the Twitter, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

He is the most followed world leader on Instagram with over 30 million followers. US President Donald Trump currently has 14.9 million followers while his predecessor Barack Obama has 24.8 million followers on Instagram.

Within some time of tweeting, his post was liked by over 1.6 lakh users and retweeted over 45,000 times. Twitterati was busy coding why pm Modi was thinking about leaving social media.Hashtag #NoSir started trending with users urging him not to give up his accounts. He was trolled as well for his idea of giving up the social media.