A 14-year-old class VIII student of a government-run school allegedly stabbed his classmate on the school premises in Kendrapara district on Friday, a police official said.

The injured student has been hospitalised and is stated to be out of danger.

The incident took place inside a classroom of Telengabasant Nodal Upper Primary School under the Pattamundai Rural police station jurisdiction. The minor, who allegedly committed the offence, has been detained after the headmistress of the educational institution lodged an FIR in this connection, said the Inspector-In-Charge of Pattamundai Rural police station, Padmalaya Pradhan.

The blood-stained knife has been seized. The motive behind the sudden attack is being ascertained, the police officer added.