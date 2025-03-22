JU student lodges ragging plaint against engineering students

A postgraduate student in Jadavpur University’s (JU) film studies department lodged a complaint of ragging against a group of engineering students with the university’s anti-ragging committee on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the victim was allegedly locked inside a room in the main hostel, abused and threatened by the other students on Tuesday evening.

The anti-ragging committee has started an internal inquiry to probe the allegations. The complainant had made some posts on social media against the practice of ragging prevalent in the campus and hostel, which he alleged he was forced to take down under threat.

“A complaint has been received and we have formed an inquiry committee. The university has zero tolerance towards any kind of abuse. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest, if allegations are proved true,” a senior administrative officer of the university said, seeking anonymity.

The incident reportedly took place at room No. 25 of the A2-block in the main hostel.

The JU had recently hit the headlines following the clash allegedly between the protesting students and teachers backed by the WBCUPA during a visit by the state education minister Bratya Basu, who had gone to attend a meeting called by the pro-Trinamul teachers’ association, 20 days ago.

The Kolkata Police investigating the incident had filed cases against some students, while on the prodding of the Calcutta High Court, separate FIRs were lodged against Mr Basu who is also the chairman of the WBCUPA and another teacher Om Prakash Mishra belonging to the association.

Since a 17-year-old JU Bangla honours student fell to his death from the second floor of the university’s main hostel on 10 August in 2023, following hours of alleged sexual harassment and ragging by his seniors, the complainant had been campaigning against ragging in educational institutes both in the campus and on social media.

The complainant has alleged that one of the tormentors was an accused in the August 2023 ragging case, but is yet to be prosecuted. The cops had arrested 12 students in connection with the death of the 17-year-old student.