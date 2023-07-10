Rahul’s Bharet Jodo Yatra infused new energy among youth: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh claimed here on Monday that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra infused new energy in the youth of the country.

Singh, who was in the Sangam city for a brief stopover on his way to Mirzapur, questioned the intention of the BJP government in invoking the uniform civil code (UCC).

Talking to media persons, he said the grand alliance will play an important role in the 2024 elections. “The people of the country are fed up with the inflation and unemployment prevailing in the BJP government, and now they want a change,” he said.

Advertisement

Commenting on the large-scale violence during panchayat polls in West Bengal, the Congress leader said it will prove fatal for democracy.

A large number of Congress workers and officials reached to welcome Digvijay Singh at the airport. After talking to the workers in Prayagraj for some time, the Congress leader left for Mirzapur by road.