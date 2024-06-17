Terrorist killed in J-K’s Bandipora, another arrested in Handwara

An unidentified terrorist was on Monday killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Confirming the development, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K police on the intervening night of 16-17 June in general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist has been eliminated. Operation is in progress.

The encounter erupted when the joint team of the Army, Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intensified searches towards a suspected hideout. The hiding terrorists opened fire on the forces, leading to a gunfight.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent any escape attempts. Additional reinforcements have been dispatched to ensure the situation is contained and resolved swiftly.

Meanwhile, a joint team of security forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist from Kachhri village in Handwara on Monday. The terrorist was reportedly tasked with carrying out targeted killings in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Handwara, Dawood Ayub stated that, acting on specific information, a joint team of security forces, including the Army’s 30 RR and Handwara police, launched an operation resulting in the arrest of the terrorist.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Zakir Hamid Mir of Kachhri, Yaru. He was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who provided him with instructions for these activities.

During the operation, security forces recovered a Chinese pistol and a hand grenade from Mir’s possession.

Ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage, the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a comprehensive mock drill at Base Camp Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar here. The exercise involved the first responder team of Sub Division Headquarters, including all territorial officers from the Sub Division.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu, along with other territorial Police officers from adjacent Sub Divisions and their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), also participated in the drill. The mock drill was meticulously supervised by SP City North Jammu on-site and overseen by SSP Jammu.

The primary objective of this exercise was to provide practical training to the entire team, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle real-time operations in the event of any unforeseen incidents.