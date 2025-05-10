Masood Azhar’s brothers-in-law among 5 terrorists killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Five of the terrorists killed in India’s precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, as part of Operation Sindoor, have been identified. Among them are two individuals reportedly closely related to Maulana Masood Azhar.

The identified terrorists include Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Mudassar and Abu Jundal, of Lashkar-e-Taiba; Hafiz Mohammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, also known as Ustad Ji, Mohammad Salim, Ghosi Sahab, who was wanted in connection with the IC-814 hijacking, Mohammad Hassan Khan, all affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources confirmed that several of these individuals were related to Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In a surprising development, Pakistani authorities accorded state funerals to many of these terrorists while publicly claiming that India had targeted and killed civilians in the strikes.

Globally designated terrorists such as Hafiz Abdul Rauf, along with senior Pakistani military and police officials, reportedly attended the funerals held in various parts of the country.