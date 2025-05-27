Terrorist killed in blast while trying to retrieve explosive consignment in Amritsar

A terrorist was killed in a blast in Punjab’s Amritsar while trying to retrieve the explosive consignment in Punjab’s Amritsar city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred in the area around Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in the Amritsar rural district.

“We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here. The police officials have reached the spot, and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital…,” SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said.

The SSP said that the injured, who later succumbed to his injuries, had come to retrieve the consignment, and due to mishandling of the explosive, a blast occurred, leaving him dead.

“We suspect that he is one of the accused who came to retrieve the consignment, and due to mishandling of an explosive, he was injured…Our FSL teams are on the way…,” he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the deceased was a suspected member of Babbar Khalsa, a Khalistani terrorist outfit.

“The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment…We have received a lot of clues…Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa…,” Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.