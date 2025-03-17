Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in North Kashmir

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in North Kashmir’s Krumhoora Zachaldara area of Handwara.

An AK-47 rifle has been recovered during a search of the area.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on 17 March, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in forest area Krumhoora Zachaldara area of Handwara based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire.

The troops effectively retaliated, resulting in neutralisation of one terrorist alongwith recovery of one AK Rifle.

The operation is in progress.

In another incident, security forces recovered and destroyed an IED planted at Reshipora Qaimoh area of Kulgam in South Kashmir.