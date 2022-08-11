Three Army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were martyred and two injured in a suicide attack by terrorists at an Army camp near the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district on Thursday morning. Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in intense exchange of fire in ‘Operation Contact’

The suicide attack by Pakistan sponsored terrorists comes just three days before India’s Independence Day.

Five soldiers were injured during exchange of fire while three of the succumbed to the injuries.

The White Knight Corps of the Army has identified the martyred soldiers as; Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D, who sacrifice their lives while neutralising 2 terrorists on a suicide attack.

“We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member”, tweeted the Corps.

The White knight Corps confirmed in a tweet that “two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised. 5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated”.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone said; “As reported by 11 Raj Rifles, someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place. Additional parties have been dispatched for the location which is around 6 kms from police station Darhal”.

According to ADGP Mukesh Singh, the security forces deployed in the area retaliated when two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of Army camp located at Pargal. This was when an encounter broke out with terrorists.

An Army official confirmed that security forces have cordoned off the area and a massive search operation is underway. Further details were awaited.