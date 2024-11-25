Tension prevails in Sambhal as toll climbs to 5; internet snapped

A curfew-like situation prevailed in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday following the violence over a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid which left five people dead.

The entire area near the Jama Masjid has turned into a fortress even as the internet services have been snapped.

Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar said the situation in Sambhal is under control, adding that all shops are open except in the Jama Masjid area. He said an FIR has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq and the local MLA’s son Shail Iqbal in connection with the incident.

He said five people have died in the Sunday violence who have been identified as Nadeem, Noman, Bilal, Aayan and Mohammad Kaif.

Addressing a press conference, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, “Sub Inspector Deepak Rathi, who was injured in the violence, filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia ur Rehman Burke and Sohail Iqbal have been booked as they are accused of instigating the mob. Burke was hauled up for giving provocative speeches earlier as well.”

He said 15 policemen have been injured in the incident. More than 25 people, including women, have been arrested so far, he added.

The SP also said the police did not open fire on the protesters.

“Lives have been lost due to the firing on the police by the miscreants. Bullet marks were found on the bodies of two people. A 315 bore bullet was found on the body of one of the victims,” he said.

Elaborating further, Bishnoi said the police first fired tear gas shells to control the miscreants and when the crowd went berserk, rubber bullets were fired. The miscreants opened fire on the police, he added.

He said while three people died after being shot at, the reason behind the death of two others is not clear.