10 police teams in 6 states are searching for Sambhal riots accused: UP police

Uttar Pradesh Police have stepped up its investigation in the Sambhal violence on November 24 which claimed lives of four youths, leaving several others injured.

After the recovery of Pakistan and USA made cartridges used in firing during the violence, police are not taking any chances, and have set up10 teams which are conducting raids in six states in search of the accused.

Senior police officials said here on Sunday that though some people are being detained and interrogated, police action is going on in other districts of the state, and in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh as well.

Advertisement

Only after the miscreants are caught, any information will be available about the cartridges made in Pakistan and America which were recovered from the riot site in Sambhal.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in stone pelting and firing. So far, 35 accused including three women have been sent to jail in the case.

With the help of the video footage, the police has so far released photographs of 400 people who pelted stones at the police and administration personnel.

Out of these, more than 100 accused have been identified. Police are raiding the houses of these accused in search of them but most of the houses are locked. The houses which are not locked, only women or children are present. As many as 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. In search of the 100 identified accused, these teams are raiding the houses of their acquaintances and relatives in other districts of the state as well as in other states.

Some people also work outside, so police teams are also raiding their places of work. Some suspects have also been detained and were being interrogated.

Police claim that the people involved in the Sambhal violence are very clever, saying that they escaped after the incident and have not used the mobile since then. Police are tracking the phones of all the accused but their location is not being found. The accused know that if they use a mobile, they can be caught. The family members of these accused are also not able to tell anything to the police.

Apart from this, some police teams are busy scanning the footage of CCTV cameras of the city. Cameras are being searched at all the places from which the accused came and the route through which they fled. Police are examining all the videos closely.

Deputy Inspector General of Police ( DIG) Muniraj G claimed here on Sunday that there is complete peace in Sambhal now.

“Police teams have started working speedily to arrest the accused. Police teams are raiding various places. Soon, by arresting the accused, the faces of those who created and instigated the ruckus in Sambhal, will be exposed. Detailed information is being collected about the recovered foreign cartridges,” the DIG said.