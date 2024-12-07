Logo

Kunwar Danish Ali’s Exclusive Interview With The Statesman

Checkout the exclusive interview of former Amroha Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who asserted that the #SambhalViolence incident was a pre-planned act. He accused the BJP-RSS combine of using every tactic to tarnish the image of RahulGandhi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 7, 2024 6:31 pm

