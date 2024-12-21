Toll in Bhankrota Tanker fire rises to 14

With three more succumbing to injuries overnight, the death toll in LPG gas tanker caused fire in Bhankrota on outskirts of Jaipur on Friday has gone up to 14.

The LPG tanker exploded with a big bang after collision with a truck, leaving around 50 persons gravely injured.

The tanker was taking a turn towards Bagru at the Ajmer Jaipur Highway when a speeding truck hit it from the rear causing the explosion in the tanker that instantly caught fire.

So intense was the blaze that it engulfed several vehicles and some shops along the road. Accident occurred in close vicinity of a petrol pump. That forced teams of rescuers to take extra care.

While 3 injured succumbed to injuries last night, five had died yesterday on their way to the SMS hospital here and as many died at the hospital, the SMS Hospital Spokesman said here on Saturday.

One victim of the accident died at the Jaipuria Hospital, he said adding 27 injured mostly with burn injuries were still being treated at the SMS hospital. Some injured were admitted to two three other hospitals.

According officials and hospital sources, bodies of the deceased charred to an extent that only six dead could be identified. As many as 29 trucks, two sleeper coaches, 6- 7 cars, burnt in the fire.

A police spokesman confirmed that 37 vehicles were burnt in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Centre, the state governments and the Bharat Petroleum Limited have announced relief – ex-gratia to next of kin of the deceased and injured.

The Central Government has announced ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of deceased, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has given Rs 5 lakh to next of kin of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh to each injured.

The Bharat Petroleum Limited has also announced exgratia of Rs 6 lakh to next of kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to every injured.

In a post on Twitter page of the company, BPL wrote-“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident , on Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

As we stand in solidarity with the affected families, we are extending all possible assistance, in coordination with the local administration, during this difficult time. As a support, an amount of Rs. 6 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 2 lakh to the injured is being extended through the Jaipur collector.