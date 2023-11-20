Telangana: MRPS announces support to BJP

Slamming the Congress and the BRS, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) on Monday announced its full fledged support to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections after the saffron party promised to look into its demand for sub-categorization of reservation for Scheduled Castes.

This will be a great setback to the Congress, which was hoping to get the entire SC votes in its kitty since Madigas are numerically stornger in Telangana, forming almost 60 per cent of the SC population.

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the Madigas about setting up a committee to look into the sub-categorization of SC reservation, which is currently in the Supreme Court.

Last Saturday Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended another meeting of the MRPS where Madigas allege that Malas have disproportionately benefited from SC reservation and hence have demanded the sub-categorization.

Today MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga announced their support to the BJP and also urged MRPS and nine other organisations of the community to support the BJP candidates in the Assembly elections and vote for the lotus.

In a letter to various Madiga organisations, Manda Krishna said that the Congress has done great injustice to the Madigas. The party failed to bring in legislation for SC sub-categorisation and didn’t extend support to their demand as an opposition party.

He even slammed the Congress in his press conference for nominating Mala candidates in four Assembly constituencies including Chennur, Sathupalli, Wardhannapet and Choppadandi, which are Madiga dominated areas.

He also lashed out at the BRS for betraying the cause of Madigas as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao failed to include them in his Cabinet.

Speaking at a public rally in Jangaon today Shah said: “We have decided to do justice for the Madigas and the BJP will ensure a vertical quota for the Madiga community.”