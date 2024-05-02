Samajwadi Party should be punished for its alliance with Congress, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an extensive roadshow in Mainpuri on Thursday in support of BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh. He also exhorted voters in Etah to re-elect Rajveer Singh.

Additionally, he appealed to Firozabad residents to cast their votes in favour of Vishwadeep Singh for holistic development.

During all the three public gatherings, CM Yogi vehemently criticised the Congress, the SP, and the BSP.

Addressing the crowd in Firozabad, CM Yogi highlighted a concerning aspect of the Congress manifesto, which suggests granting minorities the freedom to consume food according to their preferences. “A majority of Indians say that do not eat beef, but some people deliberately encourage cow slaughter to irritate them,” he remarked.

CM Yogi warned that supporting such agendas would invite condemnation from future generations and ancestors alike, implying that voting for the INDI alliance is akin to participating in sinful activities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led an impressive roadshow in support of Jaiveer Singh, the Tourism Minister in his government and the BJP candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. Amidst the roadshow, voters echoed their support for CM Yogi with chants of “Saat Mayi, SP Gayi” (On May 7th, SP is gone).

Addressing the people after the roadshow, CM Yogi said “Your enthusiasm reflects Mainpuri’s commitment to change this time. The Samajwadi Party, which is focused on family interests, insulted Babu Kalyan Singh and disrespected faith. They should face consequences for their alliance with the Congress.”

In Etah, Yogi Adityanath remarked that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar opposed reservation based on religion in the country, yet Congress is intentionally seeking to impose Taliban-like governance with the aim of ‘Islamising’ India.

Yogi asserted, “In doing so, the Congress is maliciously attempting to sow division in the country once again. Beware of the alliance between Congress and the SP. These parties aim to prioritise reservation for Muslims over backward castes and Scheduled Castes, which is a direct affront to the principles of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

He emphasised that the voters are faced with a choice between those who betray Lord Ram and those who are devotees of Lord Ram. In such circumstances, it is crucial for voters to decide whether the SP and the Congress deserve their support. The CM also noted that those responsible for the murders of Raju Pal and Umesh Pal are now dead.

In Firozabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his frustration towards the Congress, stating that a new version of the Congress-SP INDI alliance resembling Aurangzeb has emerged, proposing the imposition of inheritance tax. He likened this proposal to Aurangzeb’s imposition of the Jizya tax on Hindus.

The CM questioned whether people would agree to pay ‘Jizya’ in independent India. He emphasised that when the country is in capable hands, adversaries remain subdued, but when it is in weak hands, threats emerge. He highlighted that when adversaries attempt to harm India, a strong response is delivered, causing them to falter.

Furthermore, he criticised Rahul Gandhi for fleeing the country during times of crisis, only to return during elections to make grand promises without genuinely caring for India’s welfare. He pointed out the lack of justice for victims during the SP-BSP government’s tenure, emphasising that Congress had compromised the nation’s dignity.