Congress, AAP to appoint observers in all 7 Delhi seats

Senior Delhi Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj said here on Thursday that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would appoint an observer each in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to carry out election campaigning for the INDIA bloc in a smooth and effective manner.

“The Congress and AAP have resolved to work in complete coordination and understanding in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi to ensure the victory of all the seven candidates,” he said.

Bhardwaj, who is the chairman of the Communications Department of Delhi Congress further said, “The Congress and AAP will announce an observer each in seven of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to ensure that the election campaigns are held in a smooth and effective manner.’’

He also informed that a meeting of the coordination committee will be held on Friday to draw up a roadmap for the joint campaigns of the INDIA bloc in all the seven parliamentary seats.

Bhardwaj added that the programmes would include public meetings and roadshows in all the constituencies.

It may be mentioned here that the AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing arrangement in several states for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, in Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, AAP would contest in four seats and Congress in three constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.