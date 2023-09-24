Telangana: ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 theme-based Ganesh Pandal prepared in Hyderabad

As the Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country, a Ganesh Pandal was prepared and installed based on the theme of Indian Space Research Organisation’s third successful lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

Agrasen Yuva Mandal in Hyderabad, who have created the replica of the Moon mission, have also made the mission’s lander module Vikram and six-wheeled rover Pragyan.

The team have also wished the Indian Cricket team for the upcoming ICC World Cup through their creation.

Piyush Agarwal, a member of Agrasen Yuva Mandal, said, “We are around 25 people. Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi grandly with theme. We celebrate with unity for 10 days. After the Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, it was the greatest achievement for India. No other country did that. Also, the ICC men’s World Cup is coming in October, so keeping that in mind, we thought to cheer up the team. So we have come up with two themes for this year’s Ganesh Pandal.”

Advertisement

Rahul Agarwal from Malakpet, another member, said that he got full support from the team.

“I have designed the whole product by watching the Chandrayaan-3 video. Cloth, foam, cardboard and a few tools like a remote car have been used,” he said.

Nithin Agarwal, while speaking to ANI, said, “I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and ICC men’s cricket 2023 is being held in India. We won the World Cup in 2011 and expect the same in 2023. So that’s why we have come up with two themes.”

“We should also pray for ISRO’s maiden solar mission — Aditya L1’s — success. Next year we will come up with Aditya L1 theme if it is successful,” he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month ‘Bhadrapada’ and this year the festival commenced on September 19. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with ‘Chaturthi’ and ends on ‘Anantha Chaturdashi’.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on ‘Kailash Parvat’.The festive period is also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’ or ‘Vinayak Chavithi’.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles’ as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.