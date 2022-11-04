Telangana Congress MP denies allegation of anti-party activity

Replying to a showcause notice issued by the Congress party, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has denied the allegations that he has breached party discipline.

The disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Congress had issued the notice on 22 October after an audio clip surfaced of the Bhongir MP where he insisted that Jabbar Bhai, a Congress leader, should support the BJP candidate for the Munugode Assembly election who happens to be his brother Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy.

Even the TRS is apprehensive that the Congress votes would go to BJP had raised the issue. The in-charge for Telangana Manickram Tagore brought it to the notice of the party DAC.

Reddy who skipped campaigning in Munugode and instead chose to fly to Australia has reportedly said in his reply that the audio clip was fake. He returned only after campaign ended in Munugode.

Meanwhile, the exit polls in Munugode predicted a TRS victory after the constituency recorded a high polling percentage of more than 90 per cent. Votes will be counted on 6 November. Munugode in the Nalgonda district has sizeable Left supporters and voter awareness is quite high but this bypoll turned out to be an expensive affair with both TRS and BJP accused of luring voters with cash, liquor and even gold.

Even if the BJP comes second in the constituency it would be a big leap for the party which had negligible presence in South Telangana. The results will determine the future of Komatireddy brothers who have voiced their dissent with the current state leadership of Congress including the PCC chief A Revanth Reddy.