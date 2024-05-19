Telangana Cabinet meeting had to be cancelled in the absence of ECI’s permission

The Telangana Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday afternoon was to be postponed after the state government did not receive the requisite permission from the Election Commission India (ECI).

The government had to seek permission from the poll panel since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in force though the polling for the Lok Sabha elections was completed on May 13.

The cabinet meeting was necessitated by the issues pending discussions like the farm loan waiver scheme, paddy procurement, and action plan for the ensuing Kharif season, and other key issues related to farmers.

However, as permission was not forthcoming from the ECI, the ministers and the officials, who reached the secretariat in the afternoon, had to leave at 7 pm without discussing the crucial issues of administration.

Reddy had also decided to discuss the celebrations for State Formation Day on June 2 among other key issues between the two states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 which have been pending for the last 10 years after the bifurcation in the Cabinet meeting.

According to a statement issued by his office, the chief minister has decided to hold the Cabinet meeting only after obtaining permission from the ECI. The government will wait for the permission till Monday. If the poll panel does not respond by then, a ministerial delegation will go to New Delhi to seek its permission to hold the Cabinet meeting.