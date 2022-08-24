Telangana BJP stages protests across state over senior leader arrests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held protests across Telangana against the detention of its state president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders.

Top state leaders of the party organised the protests in district and mandal headquarters.

Along with his supporters, Bandi Sanjay also sat on the protest at his residence in Karimnagar town. He vowed to go on with his Praja Sangrama Yatra evn after the police direction to stop it instantly.

Meanwhile, BJP’s senior leaders and MP K. Laxman led the protest at the paty’s state head office in Hyderabad. Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national executive members Vijayashanti, Indrasena Reddy and other leaders took part in the protest.

Laxman, who is also president of BJP’s OBC Morcha, announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was terrified to see the huge public participation received by Praja Sangrama Yatra and hence answered with illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay.

Laxman went on say that since allegations have come against Chief Minister KCR’s daughter Kavitha about her being a part of Delhi liquor scam, KCR was trying to turn away public attention.

Muralidhar Rao alleged that the corruption scandals of KCR and his family members will come in public one after the other. He called out that the TRS government was attempting to control the voice of opposition.

Sanjay was detained in Jangaon district on Tuesday when he was preparing to sit on the protest after the arrest of BJP workers for calling out a protest outside Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad the previous day.

He was later took to Karimnagar and kept under house arrest. The police later released a notice to the BJP leaders directing them to immediately stop Praja Sangrama Yatra saying there is no approval for the same.

Police notified in the notice that provocative statements are being made due the padyatra which caused apprehension of breach of peace in Jangaon district.

The BJP leaders shorn of the allegations and urged for the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan so that the yatra progress.