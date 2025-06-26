Tech initiatives launched to boost efficiency, productivity of Indian maritime industry

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched multiple tech initiatives to boost efficiency and productivity of the Indian maritime industry.

The launch of SAGAR SETU platform as well as MoPSW’s MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) to develop and establish Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) are set to make significant strides in digital transformation as well as sustainable infrastructure development of the industry, an official release issued here said.

Digital Centre of Excellence (D-CoE), MoPSW and C-DAC signed an MoU to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence for the maritime sector.

This landmark initiative, it said, aims to accelerate digital transformation in India’s maritime industry.

The DCoE will provide advanced IT solutions, foster innovation, and guide the modernisation of port operations and shipping logistics through emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain.

Supporting national maritime objectives, the Centre will also prioritise green and sustainable operations, aligning with Maritime India Vision 2030 and ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways proudly launched the SAGAR SETU platform, marking a new era in India’s logistics and maritime ecosystem, it said.

“The Go-Live of this digital initiative, inaugurated on 26th June 2025 by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, aims to enhance operational efficiency, bring in productivity and ease of doing business (EODB),” the statement added.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, SAGAR SETU integrates multiple service providers to offer seamless EXIM-related services. The platform is designed to significantly reduce processing times for vessel and cargo documentation, promoting faster, paperless logistics. Notably, this platform connects over 80 ports and 40 key stakeholders, reflecting broad industry adoption.

The Data driven decision support-Review-Institutional Information-System for-Hastening and-Tracking-Implementation (DRISHTI) framework was launched to Fast-Track maritime goals, providing a comprehensive monitoring framework to accelerate the implementation of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the release said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “Reform, Perform, Transform, Inform”, DRISHTI has been built on four strategic pillars: KPI Monitoring, Achievements Tracking, Organisational Monitoring, and Functional Cell Oversight.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, India’s maritime sector is undergoing a transformative digital shift. With the launch of the SAGAR SETU platform and the Digital Centre of Excellence initiative, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to use modern technology to bring in efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

Apart from modernising the port and logistics operations, it will accelerate our journey towards a greener, smarter and an Atmanirbhar maritime economy. Aligned with the goals of the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, these efforts represent a significant step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

By embracing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain, we are building a future-ready infrastructure that empowers our ports, streamlines trade, and strengthens India’s position as a global maritime leader.”

A standardized Scale of Rates (SOR) template for all Major Ports to enhance transparency and ease of doing business was released. This new SOR aims to address inconsistencies and interpretation issues by providing a uniform structure for port tariffs.

Developed after extensive consultations and a comprehensive review of existing SORs and tariff guidelines, the template includes standardized definitions and transparent conditions for rate applications.

While offering flexibility for ports to adapt to local conditions, the SOR template supports digital integration, facilitating better tariff comparisons and clearer service articulation. This initiative is set to improve trade efficiency and align the port services with evolving market dynamics, it said.

In a parallel but strategically aligned move toward sustainability, India’s ambition to become a global leader in green hydrogen has been bolstered with the publication of “Gateway to Green: Assessing Port Readiness for Green Hydrogen Transition in India.” This pivotal report prepared in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), outlines a roadmap for transforming Indian ports into hubs for green hydrogen production, storage, and export, the government document added.

The report identifies strategic action areas such as land facilitation for green hydrogen production, stimulating demand, investing in shared infrastructure, fostering international collaboration, and adopting active investment roles.

Indian ports such as V O Chidambaranar port, Paradip port, Deendayal port, Jawaharlal Nehru port, Mumbai, and Cochin are particularly well-positioned to cater to the clean energy demands of East Asia and the European Union.

“India’s ports are evolving into catalysts of the green hydrogen revolution, a vision of PM Narendra Modi to produce 5 million tons of Green Hydrogen by 2030. This roadmap reflects our commitment to sustainability and energy security, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. By unlocking our ports’ potential, we aim to position India as a key global hub for green hydrogen production, storage, and export, built on the natural advantages of India’s vibrant maritime ecosystem,” Sonowal was quoted as saying in the statement.