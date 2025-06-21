Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Over 1.66 lakh water projects launched in UP since March

Uttar Pradesh has turned water conservation into a grassroots movement. Through the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2025”, what began as a government drive has evolved into a statewide symbol of public participation, with over 1.66 lakh water conservation projects launched between March 22 and June 13 alone this year.

From rainwater harvesting to rejuvenating traditional water sources and massive afforestation efforts, the state is witnessing a surge in collective action for a water-secure future.

Officials here on Saturday said a total of 17,557 projects related to rainwater harvesting have been completed, while 16,561 are in progress.

Under MGNREGA, 5,714 traditional water body revival works have been completed, and 5,093 are ongoing. Additionally, 3,825 soak pit and stabilization pond projects have been completed, with another 512 underway. Watershed development has seen 66,135 completed works and 52,097 in progress. As part of environmental efforts, 20,922 intensive afforestation works have been executed, with 23,089 more currently underway.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have successfully conducted 228 awareness and training programs, educating farmers, students, rural women, and youth on water management techniques. These activities have been implemented by the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture.

Meanwhile, nodal officers from all districts are regularly updating progress on the JSA:CTR MIS portal, ensuring transparency, real-time monitoring, and effective evaluation.