Odisha State Finance Commission website launched

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched the website of Odisha State Finance Commission (https://sfc.odisha.gov.in) to enable peoples’ representatives from grass root level to ventilate their grievances and share inputs on empowerment of local bodies.

Earlier today, the Sixth State Finance Commission called on the Chief Minister and sought his valuable suggestions for empowering the local bodies of the State.

This website has been developed for inviting suggestions/feedback from Elected Representatives, Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Notified Area Councils, Intellectuals, Universities and Research Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Individuals.

The website also contains details of previous and current State Finance Commissions, study reports, reports of previous State Finance Commissions etc. for general information of the public.

In a high-level meeting held later, Chairman of 6th State Finance Commission Dr Arun Kumar Panda, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary of Finance Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology Vishal Kumar Dev, Members of 6th State Finance Commission Asit Ranjan Mohanty, Amaresh Samantaraya and Bibhu Prasad Nayak; Member Secretary of the Commission Satya Priya Rath graced the occasion and shared their inputs on empowerment of local bodies

It may be noted here that in pursuance of Article 243-I and Article 243-Y of the Constitution of India, Governor has constituted the 6th State Finance Commission under the Chairmanship of Dr Arun Kumar Panda, which will recommend transfer of resources from the State Government to the Local Bodies (Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Notified Area Councils) for a period of 5 years commencing from 1st of April, 2026.