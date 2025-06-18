FASTag annual pass launched at Rs 3,000; effective from August 15

In a significant move, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Wednesday announced a FASTag-based annual pass to accommodate hassle-free highway travel.

On social media platform X, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the pass will be priced at Rs 3,000 for a year, effective from August 15, 2025.

Advertisement

The minister further said the pass will be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The pass has been designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, he added.

Advertisement

Gadkari said the annual pass aims to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across national highways throughout the country and aims to address long-standing concerns related to toll plazas that are located within a 60 km range. It will simplify toll payments via a single, affordable transaction.

The annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners by minimising wait times, easing congestion, and bringing down disputes at toll plazas, the minister stated.

As per the information, the annual pass will be available through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application and on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be released ahead of the launch.

By standardising access and removing the need for repeated toll payments, the government expects the pass to reduce congestion, limit disputes at toll plazas, and ensure faster movement for private vehicles across the highway network.

The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to digitise and modernise road infrastructure services while enhancing user convenience on the national highway grid.