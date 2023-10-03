Teachers protest in Tamil Nadu for equal pay

Hundreds of teachers continued their protest inside the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and vowed to continue their protest further until their demands are met.

Several teachers are sitting on a hunger strike with their kids inside the DPI campus.

The teachers are demanding from the state government equal pay for equal work, temporary teachers demanding permanent jobs, and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2013 qualified aspirants demanding government jobs.

The protesters also claimed that some women teachers fainted during the protest and due to hunger protests more than 70 protesters were taken to hospital due to the deterioration of their health.

Advertisement

Naam Tamilar Katchi Party chief, Seeman came and extended his support to the protesting Teachers and assured his support to them.