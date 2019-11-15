If you are planning a train journey, then be ready to loosen your pocket a bit more, as the Ministry of Railways has increased the prices of prepaid meals in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and standard meals on the Indian Railways through a circular dated November 14th.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the Ministry of Railways has revised the Menu and Tariff of Catering Services. A circular issued by the director (tourism and catering) of the Railway Board mentioned that the tariffs of prepaid meals in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express will go up significantly.

As per the circular issued by the Ministry of Railways, the catering services prices have been hiked keeping in consideration the request received by the IRCTC and the recommendation of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board.

Now a cup of tea in the AC first of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains will cost Rs 35 while, in sleeper class of Duronto trains it will be Rs 15. A cup of tea will cost Rs 20 in second AC and third AC class of the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express.

In AC first and the second class of elite trains Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express, breakfast will cost Rs 140 while in AC third, it will cost Rs 105. For lunch and dinner, you have to pay Rs 245 in AC first while in AC second and third, you have to pay Rs 185.

Evening tea will cost Rs 140 in AC first while Rs 90 in AC second and third. Rates for the passengers traveling is comparatively lower as they have to pay Rs 65 for breakfast and Rs 120 for lunch and dinner. The evening tea will cost Rs 50 for them.

After 15 days, the revised menu and tariff shall be available in the ticketing system and will be applicable after 120 days from the issue of this circular.