TDP on ventilator, says Andhra CM Jagan

Alleging that the TDP is on ventilator, YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party has lost its ability to field candidates in all the 175 seats in the state Assembly elections. He accused the two parties (BJP and TDP) of resorting to match fixing instead.

Reddy reminded the people of TDP’s disastrous past alliances, including with the BJP, Congress and the communists, in their desperation to come back to power. He said that the TDP, the principal Opposition party will not even get second position in the next elections.

Addressing a public rally at Nizampatnam in the Bapatla district after releasing Rs 123.52 crore for fishermen’s families, the chief minister launched a frontal attack on the Opposition, particularly targeting the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. Ever since the TDP and the Jana Sena are in talks about possible alliance, he has been criticising both the parties, often referring to Pawan Kalyan as the adopted son of Naidu.

He claimed that the TDP was on ventilator while all that Pawan Kalyan does was to say “Ji Huzoor” to whatever Naidu does, following in his footsteps. He went on to add that neither party can field candidates in all the 175 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Pawan Kalyan talks about politics only when he is on a break from shooting films. He will come and throw four stones at me according to script written by Naidu. If they come to power only then they will stay in Amaravati otherwise they will stay put in Jubilee Hills,” said the chief minister.

He went on to point out the difference between him and N Chandrababu Naidu. “When I meet PM Modi or the governor, it is primarily for people’s interest. But the TDP and the JSP only meet them for politics or to resort to match fixing,” said Reddy.