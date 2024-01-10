TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas joins YSRCP

TDP MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas today met chief minister and party supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after submitting his resignation to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Srinivas who is popularly known as Nani decided to quit the TDP after a fallout with party president N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh.

After meeting the chief minister Nani came out and attacked the TDP and Nara Lokesh in particular. “I have submitted my resignation as an MP through mail and will also resign as a party member today. I am waiting for my resignation to be accepted. After that I will join YSRCP officially. I do like the way YS Jagan Mohan Reddy works for the state. He works for the poor people of the state,” said Nani, a two time MP from Vijayawada. He accused Naidu and Lokesh of turning his brother against him and predicted that TDP and Jana Sena combine will not win more than 40 seats.

Last week the MP was asked to stay away from the public rally of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his constituency. Soon he took to social media platform and announced it would not be right for him to continue in the party. His daughter Swetha too resigned as a TDP corporator in Vijayawada municipality. He has reportedly asked for a MP ticket for himself and two MLA tickets for his daughter and aide.

Nani wrote in his letter to Speaker Om Birla saying “I hereby tender my resignation as member of the 17th Lok Sabha from Vijayawada Constituency with immediate effect from today.” Even many of the YSRCP ticket aspirants may turn to TDP if they are denied a ticket for the upcoming elections.

Advertisement