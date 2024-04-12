TDP asks EC to appoint neutral officers

Accusing the YSRCP government of resorting to phone tapping of its leaders, the TDP has urged the Election Commission of India to appoint “neutral” officers and initiate action against Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy and intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu.

Former TDP MP and senior advocate Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has written to the chief election commissioner complaining that the Apple iPhone of TDP’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been tapped by unknown agencies using Pegasus software. Apple has issued a security alert to Nara Lokesh. He had received a similar alert in March as well.

Ravindra Kumar wrote “Time and again, we represented that the present DGP Rajendranath Reddy and intelligence chief PSR Ajaneyulu have become lackeys of the YSRCP and are resorting to unethical and unlawful acts to jeopardise the prospects of NDA alliance partners in the ensuing elections to Assembly of AP.”

He further complained “Rajendranath Reddy is holding the position of DGP, AP as in-charge for the last two years which is a violation of the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India…”

Ravindra Kumar then urged the EC to appoint neutral officers in these key positions.

“It is high time that the ECI, New Delhi initiated action against these officers and appointed neutral and reputed officers in their positions and ensured free and fair elections,” he said in the letter.

The YSRCP had made similar allegations against the TDP in 2019. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had written to the ECI levelling the same allegations. He had named the then principal secretary (home) Anuradha, DGP RP Thakur, additional DGP AB Venkateshwara Rao and SP (counter intelligence) Bhaskar Bhushan while demanding they be kept out of the election process, accusing them of resorting to phone tapping. As a result, the ECI had ordered the transfer of Venkateshwara Rao as well. After assuming office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also suspended Rao.