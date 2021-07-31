TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meets family members of Devineni Uma

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met the family members of Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao to extend solidarity and console them.

Rao is currently under arrest for allegedly perpetrating an attack on YSRCP leaders in the Krishna district.

Naidu said Rao has been targeted because he exposed the alleged illegal mining by the ruling party leaders at Gaddamanugu in the Krishna district.

He said the ruling party leaders are not confident of coming back to power in 2024, which is prompting them to loot as much as possible.

The former CM warned of retaliation to the YSRCP leaders in the future.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the alleged illegal mining activities of YSRCP leaders are getting unraveled one by one.

He alleged that under the mask of mining laterite, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s relatives are mining bauxite.

Lokesh said he will not rest until he exposes the alleged YSRCP mining mafia and ensure that the culprits go behind bars.