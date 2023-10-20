Tamil Nadu: Telangana governor pays tribute to Guru Bangaru Adigalar in Chengalpattu

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Tamilisai Soundararaja on Thursday paid tribute to Guru Bangaru Adigalar in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu on the latter’s demise.

“I respect Amma Bangaru Adigalar for his revolutionary thoughts. He made all the women do puja in the Shrine and he used to conduct free medical camps every Sunday. So as a student, I used to come to this shrine to take part in the medical camps, to do service”, the Telangana governor said while speaking to ANI.

“Our Prime Minister met him and he was awarded with the Padmashree. I pray God, to give strength to his devotees to bear this loss”, she added.

Guru Bangaru Adigalara was a renowned spiritual Guru to have received India’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Shree.

He was popularly known as ‘Amma’ in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil, ‘Amma’ means ‘mother’.

He died at the age of 82.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise. Taking to ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Bangaru Adigalar Ji. His life, rich in spirituality and compassion, will forever be a guiding light for many. Through his tireless service to humanity and emphasis on education, he sowed the seeds of hope and knowledge in the lives of many”

“His work will continue to inspire and guide generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”, he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also condoled Guru Bangaru’s demise.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of ‘Amma’ Bangaru Adigalar. A highly evolved soul and a great spiritual teacher. His contributions to education, healthcare and social reforms will continue to inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti”, said Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in an ‘X’ post, quoting the governor.