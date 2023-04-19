Tamil Nadu CM thanks Centre for holding SSC MTS, CHSLE exams in 13 regional languages

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday thanked the central government for the decision of conducting the SSC MTS and CHSLE examinations in 13 regional languages.

This comes days after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examination. On April 9, Stalin wrote to Shah complaining about the 25 per cent marks allocated for the ‘Basic Hindi Understanding’ section in the exam. He had then urged that Tamil and other regional languages should also be included in the exam.

Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin said, “In light of my request to Hon @AmitShah last week and persistent demands from different states, @DoPTGoI has decided to hold SSC MTS and CHSLE Exams in 13 state languages. I thank Hon @DrJitendraSingh for this step and hope it’ll be extended to all the exams conducted by Union Govt”.

He was responding to Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s tweet announcing that the Ministry of Personnel has approved the conduct of the SSC MTS and CHSLE examinations in 13 regional languages.

“In a landmark decision under the leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, #DoPT, Ministry of Personnel approves conduct of Staff Selection Commission Multitasking Staff (SSC MTS) examination and CHSLE Examination for government jobs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. This provides a level playing field for every youth without the disadvantage of language barrier,” Jitendra Singh said in the tweet.

Earlier on April 15, in a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced to conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024, onwards, mentioned an MHA statement.