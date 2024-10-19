Tamil Nadu CM Stalin attacks Governor Ravi as anthem row heats Up

The controversy surrounding the alleged distortion of the Tamil Nadu State anthem at a Doordarshan event has sparked a massive political uproar, with Chief Minister MK Stalin launching a scathing attack on Governor RN Ravi.

The row centers around the omission of the word “Dravida” from the state anthem Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu, which has angered many across the state.

Following the row, CM Stalin accused Governor Ravi of disrespecting Tamil identity and pride.

Advertisement

“Tamil language is the race and lifeblood of Dravidians. If racism is the mother tongue of this land, then it is our pride,” the Chief Minister declared on X.

He also accused the Governor and the BJP government at Centre of promoting “Hindi everywhere”.

“You are the one who imposes Hindi with the policy of ‘Hindi everywhere – Hindi in anything’ by Prime Minister Modi’s schemes, trains and slogans,” he said in a lengthy statment posted in Tamil.

The event where the alleged incident occured was a Hindi Month celebration hosted by Doordarshan Chennai, in which Governor Ravi had participated.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticized the Governor’s actions, stating, “We have also had issues with the way the Doordarshan is conducting Hindi month in Tamil Nadu, that too when no other language is celebrated like Hindi… What is his agenda? Now he wants to insult millions of Tamils, insult the Tamil pride by leaving out a word, a sentence from the anthem.”

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also slammed the governor, claiming that people of the state were outraged by the Governor’s actions.

“Tamil Nadu is in a state of anger after the distorted rendition of the State anthem,” he stated, demanding that the Union Government recall Governor Ravi for his role in the controversy.

In response, Governor RN Ravi accused the Chief Minister of making a “racist” remark.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru.@mkstalin has issued a regrettable tweet this evening in which he made a racist remark against me and levelled false allegations of showing disrespect to Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu… Making racist remark and alleging incorrect imputations against governor by the chief minister is unfortunately cheap and lowers the dignity of the high constitutional office of the chief minister,” the Governor said in a post from the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan’s official X account.

The anthem row has further strained the already troubled relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor Ravi.