Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin unveils TM Soundararajan statue in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a life-size bronze statue of renowned playback singer TM Soundararajan in Madurai.

The CM also paid floral tribute to the portrait of TM Soundararajan that was kept on the premises near the statue in the presence of the family members of the late singer.

Earlier in July, MP Su Venkatesan had laid the foundation stone for the bronze statue. A bronze statue was erected by the Madurai Corporation at a cost of 50 lakhs.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announced plans to erect a statue of playback singer Soundararajan in 2022 to commemorate his birth centenary. The Madurai Corporation issued a no-holds barred certificate for erecting the statue.

Soundararajan, popularly known as TMS, was born in Madurai in 1923 and belonged to the Saurashtra community. In more than 50 years since 1950, he has sung more than 10,000 songs. He was conferred the title of ‘Ezhisai Mannar’andreceived the Padma Shri Award in 2003 and Kalaimamani Award in 1973-74. He has also sung more than 2,500 devotional songs. He died in 2013.

A road in Chennai on which the playback singer’s residence was located was earlier named after him. The Chief Minister unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai in March this year.