Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan opens up about depression and triumph through cinema at IFFI 2024

Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan shared an emotional account of his life and career during the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, revealing how he overcame depression following his father’s untimely demise through the love of his audience and dedication to his work.

“Cinema has always been my passion. From the start, I wanted to entertain people,” Sivakarthikeyan said, reflecting on his journey from a mimicry artist and TV anchor to one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars. He recalled his early days mimicking professors during engineering college and receiving their encouragement to channel his talent.

Discussing the turning point in his life, Sivakarthikeyan said, “After my father passed away, I almost fell into depression. But work saved me. The applause and cheers from my audience became my therapy.” He credited his fans’ unwavering love and support for pulling him through the darkest moments of his life.

Veteran actress Khushbu Sundar praised his determination, calling it his biggest anchor. Sivakarthikeyan agreed, adding, “Life is full of challenges, but following one’s passion helps overcome them. At times, I felt like giving up, but the love from my audience kept me going.”

With a career spanning multiple roles as an actor, playback singer, lyricist, and producer, Sivakarthikeyan has evolved into a versatile entertainer. He highlighted his recent focus on meaningful stories, citing acclaimed films like Doctor, Don, and Amaran, where he portrayed real-life war hero Mukund Varadarajan.

Sivakarthikeyan also emphasized the importance of staying grounded. “Fly like a free bird, but always return to your nest. For me, my family is my nest, and staying rooted is essential.”