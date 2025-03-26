Who was Manoj Bharathiraja? His life, achievements & legacy in Tamil cinema

Tamil cinema mourns the untimely demise of actor and filmmaker Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 48. Son of legendary director Bharathiraja, Manoj had been recovering from open-heart surgery performed a month earlier. His sudden passing has left the industry and his fans in deep shock. Let us look at who Manoj Bharathiraja was.

Who was Manoj Bharathiraja?

Born on September 11, 1976, Manoj was introduced to the film world early, thanks to his father’s illustrious career. Before stepping in front of the camera, he worked behind the scenes as an assistant director, learning the craft under both his father and acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam during the making of ‘Bombay (1995)’.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

He made his acting debut in 1999 with ‘Taj Mahal’, directed by his father. Despite the film’s commercial failure, it was noted for its A.R. Rahman-composed soundtrack. Manoj quickly made a name for himself with performances in films like ‘Samudhiram (2001)’, ‘Kadal Pookkal (2001)’, ‘Alli Arjuna (2002)’, and ‘Eera Nilam (2003)’.

His role in ‘Kadal Pookkal’ was particularly significant, as the film won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay. Though he starred in several films throughout the early 2000s, many struggled at the box office. However, his performances were consistently praised.

After a brief hiatus from acting, Manoj returned to the industry in a different capacity—working as an assistant director to S. Shankar in the sci-fi blockbuster ‘Enthiran (2010)’. He had long planned to remake his father’s cult classic ‘Sigappu Rojakkal’, though the project never materialized.

In 2012, he returned to the screen with a role in ‘Annakodiyum Kodiveeranum’, playing an antagonist. He continued acting in supporting roles in films like ‘Maanaadu (2021)’ and ‘Viruman (2022)’, remaining an active part of Tamil cinema.

Manoj married actress Nandana in 2006, and the couple had two daughters, Arthika and Mathivadani. Reports suggest that in the days leading up to his passing, Manoj had been feeling unwell. Despite his recovery from surgery, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his home in Chennai.