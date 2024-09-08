Talks underway for AAP-Congress pre-poll alliance in Haryana

Talks for a probable alliance in poll-bound Haryana between the INDIA bloc partners, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are underway.

Speaking to the media, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said both the parties have a desire and are hopeful of an alliance. “The last date for nominations is 12th September and we will make a decision before that. If we don’t agree or if there is no win-win situation for AAP, we will leave it,” he added.

“I do not want to make any statement on personal statements or individual seats but I can only tell you that both parties have a desire, a wish, and hope for an alliance”, added Chadha.

Speaking to The Statesman, a party source said, “Both parties have not reached a final decision as yet. While the talks are on, we are hopeful of an early decision in favour of a pre-poll alliance.”

Speaking on the dynamics of the alliance, Deepak Babariya said, “We are exchanging the numbers, and are hopeful that the results will come out in two days. It depends; if it will be a win-win situation for both Congress and the AAP, we will go for a coalition.”

Earlier on Saturday, Chadha stated that the alliance would be finalised soon. “Ummeed pe duniya kaayam hai. (The world sustains on hope),” he remarked after a meeting with AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria at the residence of Congress leader and Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.