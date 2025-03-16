‘Harvard wife’ Parineeti Chopra cheers Raghav Chadha’s big achievement

Parineeti Chopra is beaming with pride as her husband, Raghav Chadha, achieves a significant milestone. The Aam Aadmi Party leader recently completed a prestigious leadership program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, and Parineeti couldn’t resist sharing her excitement. Taking to Instagram, the actress humorously declared herself a “Harvard wife” and playfully captioned Raghav’s graduation picture with, “My husband is a Harvard return.” Her witty and affectionate post quickly gained attention from fans and followers.

Raghav, too, shared his experience on Instagram, calling it “transformative.” He spoke about learning, unlearning, and growing through engaging classroom sessions and discussions with brilliant minds from around the world. “The Harvard experience has truly expanded my horizons and strengthened my commitment to public service,” he wrote.

Parineeti, known for her cheerful and supportive nature, couldn’t stop gushing over her husband’s achievement. Her lighthearted posts, calling herself a ‘Harvard wife’ perfectly reflected her happiness and pride.

On the professional front, Parineeti is gearing up for her digital debut. After her success in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, she will appear in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva. The series, set to stream on Netflix, boasts an impressive cast. That includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, and Harleen Sethi.

Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra of ‘Maharaj’ fame and Sapna Malhotra from Alchemy Productions, the thriller is expected to showcase Parineeti in a new and exciting role.