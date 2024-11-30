Take pride in India’s rich cultural heritage: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday encouraged the students to embark on their new career journeys with pride in India’s rich cultural heritage and urged them to pledge their contributions toward building a developed India.

He said this while participating as the chief guest at the 10th convocation of Manav Rachna University in Faridabad today. Over 1,500 degrees, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD were conferred during the event and talented students excelling in various fields were honoured. Haryana’s Revenue and Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was the special guest at the ceremony.

The Speaker said that today India has unparalleled identity in the world. Due to India’s good governance, other countries are emulating its democratic model, he said. It is the strength of our democracy that India is setting new benchmarks in several fields including,education, medicine, IT, automobiles etc, added he .

He said that every Indian is making their contribution in making India a developed country showcasing the prime example of unity in diversity. Birla also called upon the youth to harness their energy and resources positively to contribute to national interests. He reminded the audience of India’s 75 years of constitutional journey, celebrating the values of equality, liberty, and fraternity.

He motivated degree holders to move forward with enthusiasm, upholding the teachings and values instilled by their parents and teachers. He also commended the university for its 27 years of contribution to the education field.

Congratulating the graduating students, Minister Goel said that Indians hold prestigious positions in top global companies, making India the center of global attention. He urged students to uphold the values imparted by their parents and teachers and to always stay connected to Indian culture, wherever they go.